27 Dec. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov spoke about the events of Moscow and Beijing in 2025.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, the diplomat stated that plans for specific bilateral events are already being actively developed.

According to Morgulov, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Russia next year. In 2025, the 30th meeting of heads of government and the 11th meeting of the interparliamentary commissions will also take place.

The Russian Ambassador to Beijing emphasized that the meetings of the SCO Heads of State Council in China and the SCO Heads of Government Council in Russia will be important international events.

It should be added that Xi Jinping's last visit to Russia took place in March 2023. This was his first foreign visit after being re-elected as Chairman of the PRC.