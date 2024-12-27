Israeli airline suspends flights to Russia

27 Dec. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli air carrier El Al has suspended flights to Moscow from Tel Aviv, a company representative told RIA Novosti.

According to the representative, the reason for the suspension of flights is related to the plane crash in Aktau, which occurred on December 25.

The representative stressed that the situation would be assessed and a decision regarding the resumption of flights will be made accordingly.

The company added that information would be sent to the company's clients in the near future.

Let us remind you that on December 25, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau. There were 67 people on board the plane.