Unique surgery performed in Uzbekistan with help from Russian doctors

27 Dec. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A complex liver transplant operation was performed in Uzbekistan for the first time. It was carried out with the participation of Russian specialists from Shumakov Center, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan reported.

A 15-year-old teenager with a complex diagnosis - chronic liver failure and autoimmune hepatitis - underwent the surgery.

The organ replacement operation, carried out with the help of Russian doctors, was successful. The young patient got rid of pain, and specialists assess his condition positively.

"A liver transplant is a very rare operation and especially difficult, when performed on children. The patient is currently in good health. The necessary medical procedures are ongoing under the supervision of doctors",

the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan said.