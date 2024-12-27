Investigation into Bek Air plane crash in Kazakhstan completed

27 Dec. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The investigation into the criminal case related to the Bek Air plane crash in Kazakhstan has been completed.

"Currently, in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code, the defense of the suspects is familiarizing themselves with the materials of the criminal case. After completing the familiarization with the case materials, a procedural decision will be made",

the Department of Transport Police of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The plane, which was flying from Almaty to the capital of Kazakhstan, crashed during takeoff. The emergency occurred exactly five years ago, on December 27, 2019. 14 people lost their lives in the crash.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan recently announced a possibility of reopening the case.