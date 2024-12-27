Cargo transit through Iranian ports increases by almost 40%

27 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's ports have handled 37% more cargo this year, Deputy Minister of Railways of the Islamic Republic Ali Akbar Safai said.

It is reported that the data covers the period from the beginning of spring to the end of December. During this time, Iranian ports received over 9 million tons of goods.

Safai emphasized the importance of the East-West and North-South transport corridors' development, which should increase the country's cargo transit potential.

It is planned that cargo transit through the ports of the Islamic Republic will reach 40 million tons with the development of promising trade routes.