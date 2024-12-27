Baku assesses condition of victims of plane crash near Aktau

27 Dec. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev spoke about the condition of the Azerbaijani citizens injured in the plane crash in Kazakhstan after initial examinations.

He stated that the condition of the injured is assessed as satisfactory and noted that the victims had been hospitalized in Yeni Klinika.

The minister also reported that the condition of three citizens of the republic, who are currently in Kazakhstan, is assessed as moderate.

According to Musayev, the situation is under control, and a group of doctors and nurses will leave Baku for Kazakhstan.

Let us remind you that the plane crash occurred on December 25. The AZAL plane, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed in Aktau.

The plane crash killed 38 people: 3 crew members and 35 passengers.