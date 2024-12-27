New road to connect Georgia with Türkiye in three years

27 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On December 25, the Environmental Supervision Service issued a permit for the construction of a new highway from Georgia to Türkiye.

The project includes the construction of a two-lane tunnel and bridges. The road to the border with Türkiye will cost 620 million lari and will be funded with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The tunnel will run from Batumi to Sarpi and its length will be 7.6 km. It will account for almost 70% of the new transport route to the border.

The highway's construction is expected to be completed in 2028.