AZAL plane flying from Baku to Mineralnye Vody returns back

27 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A passenger airliner of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), which was heading from Baku to Mineralnye Vody, returned to the departure airport, the airline's press service reported.

The aircraft commander received a message about the flight restriction over Makhachkala and decided to return without leaving the airspace of Azerbaijan. The airliner landed in Baku at 10:13.

It is reported that information about flights to Russia will be received soon.

Let us remind you that AZAL announced the suspension of flights on the Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku routes until the circumstances of the recent plane crash near Aktau are clarified.