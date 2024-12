27 Dec. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The quarantine measures, introduced four years ago, have been extended by Azerbaijan until April 1, 2025. The corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The quarantine restrictions also apply to border crossings. Thus, the Russian-Azerbaijani border, as well as Azerbaijan's border with Georgia, will remain closed until spring 2025.

Let us remind you that some restrictions were lifted last year, allowing foreigners and stateless persons to cross the border by air.