Iran granted EAEU observer status

28 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries have decided to grant Iran observer status at the bloc, according to a document published on the EAEU website.

The leaders also approved the entry into force of the free trade agreement between EAEU and Iran, which was signed last December.

The documents were approved following a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on December 26.

Trade turnover between the two parties nearly doubled from 2018 to 2023, and in the first 10 months of 2024, it rose by nearly 13%.

It was noted that he free trade agreement will enable both sides to increase trade volume and overall economic cooperation more effectively.