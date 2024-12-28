Georgian opposition recognizes election results

28 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed three out of the four domestic opposition groups that had gained seats in the Georgian Parliament in October general elections had “recognised the results” of the vote by accepting the state funding, in reference to their claims against legitimacy of the election and refusal to enter the legislative body.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission announced the ruling Georgian Dream party, United National Movement, Coalition for Change, Gakharia for Georgia, Lelo for Georgia, Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, and New Political Centre Girchi had gained state funding, with only the Coalition for Change declining the financing.

"When you receive funding on the basis of elections, you recognise [their] legitimacy”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM pointed out “both winning elections and succeeding in the streets require public support, which the opposition does not have”.

The head of the Georgian Government further argued only “up to 1,000 people” had been gathering on average over the recent days for the protests in Tbilisi, claiming the opposition has no resources to accomplish anything.