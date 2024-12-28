AZAL to continue flights to six Russian cities

28 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will continue flights to six cities in Russia, the airline's press service reported.

"Flights from Baku to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Astrakhan, Kazan, and Novosibirsk will continue as usual, of course, taking into account measures to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers," the airline said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Airlines announced the suspension of flights to Mineralnye Vody, Sochi, Volgograd, Ufa, Samara, Grozny, and Makhachkala from December 28 following the crash of its plane near Aktau on December 25.