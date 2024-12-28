РУС ENG

AZAL to continue flights to six Russian cities

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will continue flights to six cities in Russia, the airline's press service reported.

"Flights from Baku to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Astrakhan, Kazan, and Novosibirsk will continue as usual, of course, taking into account measures to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers," the airline said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Airlines announced the suspension of flights to Mineralnye Vody, Sochi, Volgograd, Ufa, Samara, Grozny, and Makhachkala from December 28 following the crash of its plane near Aktau on December 25.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
