Flydubai cancels flights to Sochi and Mineralnye Vody

28 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Emirates low-cost airline Flydubai has canceled flights from Dubai to Sochi and Mineralnye Vody until January 2 and 3, respectively, for "operational reasons", a representative of the airline said.

"Flydubai flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Mineralnye Vody Airport (MRV) have been canceled from December 27, 2024, to January 3, 2025. Flights to Sochi Airport (AER) have been canceled from December 28, 2024, to January 2, 2025, due to operational reasons," the statement reads.

Flydubai has advised passengers to contact the airline's contact center or relevant travel agents for information on rebooking or refund options for cancelled flights.