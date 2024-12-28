U.S. imposes sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili

28 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. administration has imposed sanctions on founder of Georgia’s ruling political party Bidzina Ivanishvili.

"The United States is designating Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, for undermining the democratic and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia for the benefit of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

Those sanctions include freezes on assets and properties those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions or that might enter U.S. jurisdictions as well as travel bans on the targets and members of their families.