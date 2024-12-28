U.S. sanctions imposed on Ivanishvili for defending Georgia - PM

28 Dec. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, are a reprisal for defending his country's national interests, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"Because Bidzina Ivanishvili defended and served the interests of this country, he was effectively under sanctions, and now he found himself under formal sanctions. It is nothing special. This is just a reward for the defense of our country's national interests," Kobakhidze said.

Earlier, the U.S. imposed sanctions against Ivanishvili. That means his U.S. accounts will be frozen and American nationals and companies will be banned from doing business with him.