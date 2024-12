28 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The causative factors leading to the involuntary descent of the aircraft operating on the Dubai-Moscow route in Baku have been disclosed, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport press service reported.

“In the evening of December 28, the plane flying Dubai-Moscow flight made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport," the report reads.

It was noted that the reason for the forced landing was inappropriate behavior of one of the passengers.