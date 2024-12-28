Bayramov and Fidan discuss regional and international issues

28 Dec. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service.

Over the telephone, the two sides conversed on regional and international security, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Fidan conveyed condolences from Türkiye regarding the plane crash in Kazakhstan. He reaffirmed Ankara’s solidarity with Baku and readiness to assist.

Bayramov thanked Fidan for the condolences and the continuous support and solidarity. He noted the investigation is under control of the Azerbaijan’s leadership.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, and Azerbaijan’s plans to provide humanitarian aid.

Additionally, the diplomats reviewed prospects for cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.