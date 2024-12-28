Over 800 liters of blood donated by Kazakh residents for plane crash victims

28 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 1,500 Kazakh residents became donors, donating over 800 liters of blood for victims of the plane crash in Aktau, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan writes.

The ministry stated that within 10 minutes after the plane crashed, 22 ambulance crews and 6 teams of the disaster medicine center were already at the scene of the tragedy.

The ministry emphasized that timely hospitalization of victims in Aktau hospitals, qualified sorting and provision of assistance in the first hours saved 29 lives.

It is noted that 1,500 thousand people from various cities across Kazakhstan donated 800 liters of blood. In Aktau, 490 citizens became donors, while 600 residents donated their blood in Astana.