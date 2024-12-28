Ilham Aliyev confirms fact of external impact on AZAL plane

28 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane was subjected to external physical and technical impact while in Russian airspace, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the aircraft lost control and was directed to Aktau in Kazakhstan. Thanks to the heroism and professionalism of the pilots, the plane was able to make an emergency landing on land.

The President of Azerbaijan emphasized that the presence of multiple holes in the aircraft's body, injuries sustained by passengers and crew, as well as testimonies of survivors of the plane crash confirm the fact of external impact.

During the conversation, Aliyev also conveyed that, at the initiative of Baku, a group of international experts had been created to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the causes and circumstances of the tragedy that occurred near Aktau. In this regard, the parties indicated that the investigation would be conducted in an absolutely transparent manner and the public would receive all the necessary information.