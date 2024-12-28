Ruben Vardanyan to be tried by Baku Military Court

28 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The materials of Ruben Vardanyan's case were sent to the court by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the department said. The State Security Service (SSS) of the republic joined the statement.

The SSS conducted an investigation into the criminal case on the facts of financing terrorism, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other numerous enemy acts against the Azerbaijani people and the country as a whole.

"The accused Ruben Vardanyan and other participants in the criminal process were notified about the completion of the preliminary investigation. They were given access to all materials of the criminal case, including material evidence, documents, expert opinions and other related information",

the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said.

According to the department, the case was sent to the Baku Military Court for consideration. Vardanyan was detained in 2023. He faces charges under Articles 100, 107, 109, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 214, 214-1, 218, 228, 270-1, 278, 279, 318 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.