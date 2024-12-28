Upper Lars opens for trucks after snowfall

28 Dec. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, traffic through the Upper Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia has been resumed after a short ban for all types of transport, including trucks.

"All types of transport are allowed to pass through the Upper Lars checkpoint",

the Federal Customs Service of Russia said.

Previously, travel through the Russian-Georgian border was restricted due to adverse weather conditions. It was accessible to drivers of passenger cars.

Let us remind you that the Upper Lars checkpoint is located on the Georgian Military Road. It is the only land route connecting Russia and Armenia through Georgia.