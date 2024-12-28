Türkiye bans tourist accommodation in cramped rooms

28 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish authorities have adopted a new document, according to which 4- and 5-star hotels cannot accommodate travelers in cramped rooms, local media reported.

"A regulation has been published on amendments to the "Regulations on the qualification of tourist facilities". The amendments set minimum size requirements for rooms in 4-5* hotels",

Turizm Ajansı publication said.

The minimum ​​room size in a 4-star hotel must be 20 square meters, while in a 5-star hotel it must be 25 square meters. The rules do not apply to hotels located in buildings with cultural and historical value.

Hotels are also prohibited from offering rooms located in basements or without windows.