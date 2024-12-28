Putin and Tokayev discuss tragedy near Aktau

28 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin reported. They expressed mutual condolences in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau and agreed to stay in touch regarding the tragedy.

"The Presidents exchanged condolences in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane on December 25 near the city of Aktau, which also had Russian and Kazakh citizens on board",

the Kremlin said.

The commission created by the government of Kazakhstan will use the assistance of international experts from Azerbaijan, Russia and Brazil in investigating the causes and circumstances of the plane crash, Tokayev emphasized. During the dialogue, the parties confirmed that the investigation would be transparent and objective.

Putin and Tokayev also agreed to maintain contact regarding the further development of relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.