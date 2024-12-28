Russian and Azerbaijani MFAs discuss plane crash in Kazakhstan

28 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. The crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan, was on the agenda.

"Following the conversation that took place on the same day between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the ministers discussed the developments related to the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25 near the Kazakh city of Aktau",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The politicians noted the need to investigate the exact causes and circumstances of the plane crash in Kazakhstan, as well as the necessary actions to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Before this, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. They expressed mutual condolences in connection with the death of both Russian and Azerbaijani citizens in the plane crash. The Russian President also apologized for the fact that the tragedy occurred in Russian airspace.