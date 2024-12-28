Three resort areas of Karachay-Cherkessia Republic to introduce tourist tax from 2025

28 Dec. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

From January 1, 2025, the resort areas of Karachay-Cherkessia will introduce a tourist tax as in other regions of Russia, the republican Ministry of Tourism reported.

"It is being introduced in the resort areas of the Karachayevsky urban district, Zelenchuksky, Malokarachaevsky and Urupsky districts",

the Ministry of Tourism of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic

A tourist tax will be charged for all services provided in hotels, ranging from at least 100 rubles to no more than 1% of the service cost. In the future, its size will increase to 5%. Certain categories of Russian citizens will be exempt from paying the tax.

The funds received from the tourist tax will be used for the development of infrastructure and tourism in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.