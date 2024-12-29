Baku bids farewell to Aktau crash victims

29 Dec. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The bodies of 24 more victims of the plane crash have been delivered to Azerbaijan. At this moment, a farewell ceremony for the deceased crew members is taking place in the capital of the republic.

A farewell ceremony for the crew members who died in the crash of the AZAL airline in Aktau has started in Baku, Azerbaijani media report.

The event is attended by relatives of the victims, officials and representatives of the public.

The deceased aircraft commander Igor Kshnyakin, pilot Alexander Kalyaninov and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva will be buried today in the II Alley of Honor.

Their bodies were taken out on the night of December 28-29 on a special flight from Kazakhstan. The bodies of 21 passengers were also delivered to Baku.

The bodies of four victims were brought to the republic on Thursday.

On December 25, an AZAL plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed a few kilometers from Aktau airport. There were almost 70 people on board, 28 of whom survived.