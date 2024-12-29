Kavelashvili inaugurated

29 Dec. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mikheil Kavelashvili took the presidential oath and assumed office as head of state in Georgia. Salome Zurabishvili leaves the presidential palace.

On Sunday, December 29, the inauguration ceremony of Mikheil Kavelashvili took place in Tbilisi.

During the event, which took place in the plenary session hall of the parliament, the new head of state took the oath.

"I, the President of Georgia, swear before God and the people that I will protect the Constitution of Georgia, the independence, integrity and indivisibility of the country, conscientiously fulfill the duties of the President, take care of the security and well-being of the citizens of my country, the revival and power of my people and the Fatherland,”

– Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

Members of the Electoral College, representatives of the government, constitutional bodies and the church attended the ceremony.