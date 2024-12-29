Bastrykin, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan discuss investigation into Aktau plane crash

29 Dec. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Investigative Committee of Russia

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia spoke by phone with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan. The parties discussed the progress of the investigation into the crash of the Azerbaijani airline.

A telephone conversation took place between the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan. The Investigative Committee of Russia reported this on its Telegram channel on December 29.

"Today, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin, held a telephone conversation with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Bayram oglu Aliyev,”

– the press service of the Committee informed.

During the conversation, the investigation into the circumstances of the plane crash that occurred in Aktau this week was discussed. In particular, the parties spoke about the established connections of Russian investigators and forensic experts with their colleagues from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.