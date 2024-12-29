Protesters in Tbilisi move to parliament building

29 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Opposition supporters have moved from the presidential palace to the Georgian parliament building. Several thousand people have gathered on the square.

Protesters in Tbilisi have gathered near the Georgian parliament building. According to the latest estimates, several thousand people are currently there.

Earlier, they were ralling near the presidential palace, where the now former president of the country Salome Zurabishvili addressed them.

After her speech, the protesters went to the parliament and blocked Rustaveli Avenue.