Major fire engulfs vegetable warehouse in Kuban

© Photo: screenshot from a video on the Telegram channel of the Russian Emergencies Ministry
This morning, a vegetable warehouse caught fire in one of Kuban’s villages. The area of the fire has reached 4,000 square meters.
On Sunday, a fire broke out at a vegetable warehouse in Krasnodar Krai, a message of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reads.
The area of the fire reaches 4,000 square meters. Over 50 people and more than a dozen units of equipment are participating in extinguishing of the fire.