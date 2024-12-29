Aktau air crash investigation plan outlined

29 Dec. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

A meeting of the commission investigating the air crash in Aktau was held in Kazakhstan. Based on its results, a plan for further action was outlined.

The commission investigating the causes of the air crash in Aktau has decided on a working plan, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reports.

"Today, a meeting was held at the headquarters under the chairmanship of Marat Karabayev with the participation of all 17 international experts. The commission determined a working plan,”

– the press service of the ministry informed.

The members of the commission will visit the crash site, inspect the hangar with aircraft parts and decide on the start date for their collection.