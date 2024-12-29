Truck traffic to border with Türkiye restored in Georgia

29 Dec. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The road leading to the border with Türkiye has been reopened for trucks in Georgia. Previously, trucks' movement was banned due to severe weather conditions.

In Georgia, restrictions on the movement of large vehicles on the Akhalkalaki-Kartsakhi road, which leads to the border with Türkiye, have been lifted, the Georgian Department of Highways informs.

A ban on traffic was in effect since last night. It was introduced amid snowfall and blizzard.

The ban only applied to heavy trucks. The movement of the cars was not restricted.