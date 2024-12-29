Crew members killed in Aktau plane crash buried in Azerbaijan

29 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A funeral was held in Baku for the crew members of the plane that crashed in western Kazakhstan. There were almost 70 people on board the crashed airliner.

A funeral ceremony was held in Baku for the crew members killed in the Aktau plane crash: pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyanov, as well as flight attendant Khokuma Aliyeva.

They were buried in the II Alley of Honor.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the country and representatives of the public.

Plane crash in Kazakhstan

Last Wednesday, December 25, a plane of the Azerbaijani air carrier AZAL crashed a few kilometers from Aktau. There were almost 70 people on board, including 5 crew members. 28 people survived.

The next day after the plane crash, 14 injured and the bodies of four dead were delivered to Baku. Last night, the bodies of 24 more people, three of whom were crew members, were delivered to the capital of Azerbaijan.