Nearly 15 injured in explosion in Türkiye’s residential building

29 Dec. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Türkiye, an explosion hit one of the houses yesterday evening. Nearly 15 people were injured, they are currently under medical supervision.

On the evening of December 28, an explosion hit the first floor of a four-story residential building in northwestern Türkiye, local media report.

The emergency occurred in the city of Kocaeli.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been established. According to preliminary information, a gas-air mixture exploded in the building.

A fire broke out in one of the apartments after the explosion.

As a result of the incident, at least 13 people received various injuries. All of them were taken to the hospital.