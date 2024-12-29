Kavelashvili shares his plans as President of Georgia

29 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Irakli Kobakhidze's social networks

This morning, the inauguration of the new president took place in the capital of Georgia. Mikheil Kavelashvili promised to work on uniting society.

Mikheil Kavelashvili will work on consolidating society as President of Georgia. He stated this on December 29 during the inauguration ceremony held in the parliament building.

"My future efforts will be aimed at consolidating and uniting society,”

– Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

He also emphasized that he intends to be the president of every resident of the republic.

"Every citizen of Georgia is dear to me, regardless of their views and political affiliation. I plan to be the president of everyone, regardless of who likes me and who doesn't!"

– the President of the Republic added.

On Sunday morning, the inauguration of the new head of state took place in Tbilisi.