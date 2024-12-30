Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov and Khokuma Aliyeva awarded 'National Hero' title

30 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The title of 'National Hero of Azerbaijan' has been posthumously awarded to crew members Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva, who tragically lost their lives in the recent plane crash.

The corresponding order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"To award the following individuals who demonstrated high professionalism, bravery, and dedication in fulfilling their duties and saving passengers’ lives during the incident involving the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company en route from Baku to Grozny (Russian Federation): With the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan posthumously: Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva," the order reads.

In addition, with the Order of "Rashadat" (Courage) of the 1st Degree were awarded cabin crew members Zulfiqar Asadov and Aydan Rahimli.