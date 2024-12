30 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s cabinet of ministers has toughened the rules of stay in the country for Russian citizens.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decree on the matter.

"Citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as those individuals who reside in the Russian Federation without being its citizens, may remain in Azerbaijan without a visa for no more than 90 days during one calendar year," the document reads.

The decision comes into force on January 1, 2025.