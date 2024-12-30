Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev hold another phone call on plane crash

30 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev discussed in detail the recent crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane’s crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau this week, the Kremlin’s press office said.

"Issues regarding the crash of the Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan have been discussed in detail," the statement reads.

The press office of the Azerbaijani president in turn said that during the phone conversation, the heads of state continued their discussion on the issues related to the crash of the AZAL passenger plane.