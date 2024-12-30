Azerbaijani experts to take part in reading black boxes in Brazil

30 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of delivery and reading of the AZAL crashed plane's black boxes to the Brazilian Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (CENIPA) will be carried out with the direct support and participation of Azerbaijani experts, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reported.

In addition, international experts specializing in this field, brought in by Azerbaijan, will participate in this process. According to the ministry, this approach is aimed at ensuring that incident investigations are carried out in a fully transparent manner and in accordance with international standards.

"This step will also help to avoid possible doubts about the objectivity of air accident investigations and increase confidence in the results for the international community. The direct participation of Azerbaijani experts and the support of international experts will further enhance the completeness and accuracy of the investigation," the statement reads.

It was noted that CENIPA has high technical capabilities in the investigation of air crashes.