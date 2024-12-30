Azerbaijani Embassy to reopen in Syria as soon as possible

30 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Damascus is scheduled to restart operations after a 12-year hiatus in the near future.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev met with the Syrian Transitional Government's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani during a recent visit to Syria.

Rafiyev conveyed Azerbaijan's congratulations to Shaibani on the new political era in Syria, which marks the arrival of new representatives of the people to power.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan, alongside Türkiye, stands in solidarity with Syria during this crucial period aimed at ensuring the country's stability and the welfare of its people.

The minister further assured that Azerbaijan would provide all necessary support to Syria’s reconstruction process.

The diplomat also highlighted that Azerbaijan’s experience in rebuilding and revitalizing its liberated territories could be applied to Syria's recovery efforts. In addition to humanitarian aid, Rafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue to offer diplomatic support to Syria's new government.