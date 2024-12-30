Georgia outlines policy towards the West

30 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia is ready to start relations with the United States from a clean slate and update the strategic partnership between the two countries with a specific roadmap, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

“Our goal is to start relations with the United States from a clean slate, to renew the strategic partnership, and to do so with a specific roadmap - not with a strategic partnership on a blank page, but one with a clear plan that reflects tangible results," Kobakhidze said.

According to him, there is “absolute openness and readiness” to reboot the relations. The PM added he hopes there would be “mutual steps” for the purpose under the new U.S. administration.

"One of our main foreign policy priorities is to reboot relations with the United States, for which we will do everything possible. I made a special statement on this matter at a Government meeting," Kobakhidze said.

The head of the government noted Georgia’s accession to the European Union is also one of the top priorities of his Government’s foreign policy.

According to him, Georgia would be “the best prepared” among candidate countries to achieve full-fledged membership by 2030. The PM stressed Georgia remains committed to fulfilling all obligations.