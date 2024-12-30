Putin congratulates foreign leaders on New Year and Christmas

30 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year and Christmas greetings to a number of foreign leaders, the Kremlin press service reported.

In the last days of December, Putin traditionally congratulates his foreign counterparts on the New Year and Christmas.

Among them are President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Armenia Vaagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Speaker of People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev, President of Bolivia Luiz Alberto Arce, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, President of Vietnam Luong Cuong, President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of China Xi Jinping, Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong-un, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, Pope Francis, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

Messages of greetings were also sent to some former heads of state and government including, Raul Castro, Robert Kocharyan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Serzh Sargsyan, Gerhard Schroder.

The list did not include the leaders of states unfriendly to Russia.