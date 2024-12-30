Bishkek receives Kyrgyz citizens who survived plane crash near Aktau

30 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three Kyrgyz citizens who survived the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane have returned to their homeland, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

After arriving at the airport, all the victims were taken to hospitals. They are currently under the supervision of doctors.

Let us remind you that the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane occurred on December 25, 2024, near the Aktau airport in Kazakhstan. 38 people died in the crash, including 35 passengers and 3 crew members. 27 passengers, 2 crew members survived.