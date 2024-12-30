Gas station on fire in Grozny

30 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

This afternoon, a gas station caught fire on Rizvan Gaidabaev Street in Grozny, the Telegram channel Mash Gor writes.

"Judging by the footage published online, a column of flame with thick smoke rose into the sky, accompanied by the sounds of sirens in the background. The videos also show a grocery store, as well as private and apartment buildings located next to the gas station. According to the channel, their residents have already been evacuated",

Telegram channel Mash Gor said.

Details of the emergency have not yet been disclosed, and the cause of fire remains unknown. It is only known that firefighting teams are already extinguishing it.

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations also reported that, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties or victims.