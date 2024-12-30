Corrupt ex-Minister of Defense of Armenia detained in Moscow

30 Dec. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow law enforcement officers detained former Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan today in the center of the capital on Tverskaya Street at the request of Armenia, Russian media reported with reference to Telegram channel 112.

"Arshak Karapetyan was detained on Tverskaya Street during the day. The major general is wanted in Armenia under several articles: "Illegal participation in entrepreneurial activity", "Abuse of office" and "Abuse of power",

Telegram channel 112 reads.

The court is expected to decide on the extradition of the former corrupt minister to his homeland soon, the capital's law enforcement agencies reported. According to a representative of Moscow law enforcement agencies, Karapetyan is on the international wanted list in Armenia under a number of articles of the Criminal Code, TASS reports.

He also noted that the court's decision on Karapetyan's extradition will be made in the near future.

Let us remind you that in 2021, Karapetyan served as Armenia's Minister of Defense for only a few months. During his short tenure, he attracted attention for making an illegal visit to Khankendi in November 2021, which came as a big surprise to Azerbaijan. Many expected a reaction from Baku. But the degree of its severity turned out to be quite unexpected: on November 15, at the suggestion of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Arshak Karapetyan was dismissed. His inaction during the tense situation on the border was officially cited as the reason. However, some Armenian analysts believe that Karapetyan was made a person blamed for the failure of the troops on the border and paid the price for his visit to Karabakh.