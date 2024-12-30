Plane from Baku experiences problems after landing in Aktau

30 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a Gulfstream G450 business-class passenger jet landed in Aktau, Kazakhstan, arriving from Baku. While the landing proceeded normally, a malfunction of the nose landing gear was discovered afterward.

The aircraft had to be towed from the runway. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports, citing the Kazakh agency KazTAG.

"At Aktau airport, airfield and ground services carried out work to tow the aircraft from the runway. The landing was carried out in normal mode, but after landing, the aircraft developed a problem with the nose landing gear (Baku - Aktau route)",

the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said.

The airliner belongs to the Azerbaijani company ASG Business Aviation. According to the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, the issue occurred while attempting to turn the aircraft on the runway. In order to tow it to the airport apron, an airfield towing tractor was called.