New oil spills cover shores of Anapa

30 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

New oil spills have been discovered on the beaches of Anapa. There are no negative changes on the coast of the Temryuk District, the Krasnodar Operational Headquarters reported.

"No new spills were recorded in the Temryuk District on December 30. Work continues in all areas, including the section added the day before - 7 km from Cape Tuzla towards Cape Panagia. However, repeated spills have been discovered on certain sections of the beaches along Anapa's coastline. Among them small layers of oil spills near the shore",

Krasnodar Territory Operational Headquarters said.

Specialists, rescuers and volunteers are actively working to eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

Earlier reports indicated that all pebble beaches of Anapa had been cleared of oil spills. In addition to this, the main work had been completed in the Temryuk district