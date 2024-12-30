Details of fire at gas station in Grozny become known

30 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fire service of the Chechen Emergencies Ministry managed to quickly deal with the fire at a gas station in Grozny, which broke out in the Chechen capital this afternoon, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports.

"Russian Emergencies Ministry employees have extinguished a fire at a gas station in Grozny. A fuel tanker, an operator's room, and an auto shop caught fire at the gas station. The fire covered an area of ​​450 square meters",

the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The firefighters, 82 personnel with 14 units of special equipment, showed true heroism, preventing the explosion of fuel tanks, which could have spread to nearby residential buildings, RIA Novosti reports.

The preliminary cause of the fire was a fuel leak from a fuel tanker delivering fuel to the gas station. An investigation has already been launched, the press service of the republic's prosecutor's office reported.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.