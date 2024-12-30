Illegal immigrants in Russia must legalize their status until May 1

30 Dec. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

All foreigners who work in Russia illegally must legalize their stay in the country until April 30. Those who fail to comply will be required to leave the Russian Federation voluntarily, according to a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin published today on the legal information portal.

"Foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation, ... information about whom is subject to inclusion in the register of controlled persons, are required to leave the Russian Federation voluntarily or, from January 1 to April 30, 2025, regulate their legal status in the Russian Federation in accordance with the Federal Law... "On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation" taking into account the provisions established by this Decree",

the decree of the Russian President states.

The new regulation is a little more lenient towards those illegals who have signed a contract for military service in the Russian Armed Forces. Such individuals will not face forced deportation. However, checks on the legality of the presence of foreigners and stateless persons in Russia will begin on February 5, 2025, immediately after the entry into force of the relevant provisions of the legislation, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the new provisions of the federal law "On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation", from 2025 those of them who do not have legal grounds to stay in Russia will be expelled. They will be added to a new register of controlled persons. At the same time, restrictions will be applied to foreigners during the clarification of the legality of their stay in the country.

Another significant change affects foreigners who hope to settle in Russia through marriage. In August 2024, amendments were made to the Family Code and the federal law "On Acts of Civil Status", which prohibit marriages involving citizens listed in the register of controlled persons. These changes will also come into force in February of the coming 2025.

Let us remind you that over the past year, the number of legal labor migrants in Russia has increased. In the first 9 months of 2024, their number has increased by 41%, exceeding 120,000 people. The number of highly qualified foreign specialists who chose to work in Russia is also growing. During the same period, 34,900 documents were issued in the country for such professionals from those countries with which Russia has a visa regime.