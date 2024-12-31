Patriarch of Georgia congratulates Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election as President

31 Dec. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Georgian Orthodox Church

The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, congratulated Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election as President. Kavelashvili replaced Salome Zurabishvili as head of state.

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II sent congratulations to Mikheil Kavelashvili on the occasion of his inauguration as President.

"I cordially congratulate you on the great holiday of the Nativity of Christ and the New Year. I congratulate you on your election as President of Georgia and wish you success in your high service,”

– Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II wrote.

The inauguration ceremony of the elected President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, took place on December 29.